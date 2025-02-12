BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 13,836 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $8.94.
BingEx Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50.
BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.
About BingEx
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BingEx
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for BingEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BingEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.