BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 13,836 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $8.94.

BingEx Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50.

BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

About BingEx

BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.

