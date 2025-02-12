Best Space Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 12th

Alphabet, Boeing, CRH, Berkshire Hathaway, General Electric, Eaton, and Airbnb are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the exploration, development, and utilization of space-related technology and resources. These companies may be engaged in activities such as satellite manufacturing, space tourism, launch services, or space-based communications. Investing in space stocks provides an opportunity for individuals to participate in the growing commercial space industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,942,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,752,918. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.42. 3,199,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,415. Boeing has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $208.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.95.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $103.78. 5,448,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,577. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $471.12. 1,176,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,105. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

GE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.77. 2,569,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,676. General Electric has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $211.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN stock traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,230. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.62. Eaton has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of ABNB traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.26. 3,028,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.87.

