Best Solar Stocks To Follow Today – February 11th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are stocks of companies involved in the production or distribution of solar energy products, technologies, or services. These companies typically focus on solar panels, solar power systems, or other renewable energy solutions, and their stock values are often influenced by factors such as government policies, energy demand, and technological advancements in the solar industry. Investing in solar stocks can provide exposure to the growing renewable energy sector and the potential for financial returns as the global shift towards clean energy continues to accelerate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $16.42 on Tuesday, reaching $334.31. The company had a trading volume of 77,244,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,631,852. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.46. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $470.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,595. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.77. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $491.67.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded down $11.29 on Tuesday, reaching $373.71. 1,249,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,873,491. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion and a PE ratio of 67.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.77.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $166.84. 2,761,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,498,375. Vistra has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.90.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of CEG stock traded down $9.51 on Tuesday, reaching $312.32. 1,170,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,351. Constellation Energy has a 52 week low of $126.73 and a 52 week high of $352.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.21.

