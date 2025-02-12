Best Financial Stocks To Follow Today – February 12th

Vertiv, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares in companies within the financial sector such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks represent ownership in these companies and their performance is tied to the overall health of the financial industry, including factors like interest rates, regulations, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $9.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,923,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,925,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,505,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,183,883. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.22. 19,522,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,544,715. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

