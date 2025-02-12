Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 17306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.3231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of China’s payout ratio is 25.49%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

