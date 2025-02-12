Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Earnings Results

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 2.1 %

AYTU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 51,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -1.45.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. It operates through the Rx and Consumer Health segments. The RX segment consists of various prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third parties. The Consumer Health segment includes various consumer health products sold directly to consumers.

