Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Announces Earnings Results

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 2.1 %
AYTU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.39. 51,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. Aytu BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -1.45.
Aytu BioPharma Company Profile
