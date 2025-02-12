Avion Wealth Has $109,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 495.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in General Electric were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 898,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,587,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,244,676,000 after buying an additional 156,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,878,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,314,080,000 after acquiring an additional 106,891 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,556,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,428,000 after acquiring an additional 413,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Electric by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $774,458,000 after acquiring an additional 457,038 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $209.03 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $110.95 and a 52 week high of $209.15. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Melius Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.73.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

