Avion Wealth Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $431.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a PE ratio of 846.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $434.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Wedbush set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Baird R W lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.13.

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total transaction of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,194,852.96. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $50,597,609 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.