Avient (AVNT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Avient to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $751.01 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avient Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

