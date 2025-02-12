Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,123,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,292 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.7% of Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $149,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 171,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after acquiring an additional 34,549 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 536,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

