Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $875,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,038,000.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

