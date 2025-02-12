Augustine Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,125,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.2 %

NVO opened at $83.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $375.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.