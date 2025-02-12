Augustine Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 0.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $449.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

