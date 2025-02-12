Augustine Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Unilever by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 82,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of UL stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $65.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
