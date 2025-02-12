Atomera Announces Financial Results for Q4 2024 in Recent 8-K Filing

On February 11, 2025, Atomera Incorporated filed an 8-K report with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. In the report, the company revealed its intention to host an earnings call where it will distribute an investor presentation. The press release detailing the financial outcomes is attached as Exhibit 99.1, while the investor presentation is included as Exhibit 99.2, with both documents incorporated by reference in the filing.

Get alerts:

The information shared in this report, along with the associated exhibits, is provided in compliance with Item 2.02 and is not to be considered a formal filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Accordingly, this data shall not be deemed integrated by reference into any future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, despite any general language of incorporation that may appear in such filings.

Additionally, as part of the filing, Atomera disclosed that it has a solid and expanding patent portfolio, a high leverage IP licensing business model, and a management team dedicated to maintaining the company’s competitive edge in the semiconductor market. The company’s technology, Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), is strategically positioned to cater to the substantial semiconductor market, valued at $600 billion, with a focus on transistor enhancement.

Furthermore, Atomera highlighted the opportunities presented by Gate-All-Around (GAA) transistors and the potential advantages of its MST technology in various applications, including advanced nodes, RF-SOI, power, and DRAM. With ongoing engagements with over 20 customers, encompassing more than half of the world’s prominent semiconductor manufacturers, Atomera is actively collaborating to integrate MST into semiconductor products, aiming to benefit both parties financially.

Atomera’s intellectual property portfolio comprises a significant number of patents, with both granted and pending filings demonstrating the extent of the company’s technological expertise. The financial review shared in the filing indicated Atomera’s revenue, gross profit, operating expenses, and adjusted EBITDA figures for the specified periods.

In conclusion, Atomera remains committed to enhancing customer products through the integration of MST technology, aligning with its mission to achieve mutual financial success. The company’s continued collaboration with industry leaders and its technological advancements position it well within the semiconductor market landscape.

This news article summarizes the recent 8-K filing made by Atomera Incorporated regarding its financial performance for Q4 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Atomera’s 8K filing here.

About Atomera

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also