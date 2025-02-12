Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Head-To-Head Survey

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 33.44% 27.52% 12.28% Atlas Energy Solutions 8.78% 11.01% 6.22%

Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 121.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northern Oil and Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 4 5 0 2.56 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 6 5 1 2.58

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus target price of $47.56, indicating a potential upside of 31.22%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Atlas Energy Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $2.17 billion 1.67 $922.97 million $8.33 4.35 Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.91 $105.43 million $0.79 27.56

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

