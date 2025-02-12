Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and traded as low as $9.53. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 211,118 shares traded.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.