Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 09th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, and BigBear.ai are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refers to stocks of companies that are involved in the development, integration, or utilization of artificial intelligence technologies in their products, services, or operations. These companies may specialize in areas such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, or deep learning, and their stock values may be influenced by advancements and adoption of AI technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 72,267,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,788,788. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.81. 7,612,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.67. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $311.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,322,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,240,612. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

