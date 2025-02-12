Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Stock Price Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.84 ($2.96) and last traded at €2.81 ($2.93). Approximately 1,011,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.77 ($2.89).

Aroundtown Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.77.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

