Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Stock Price Down 7.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 2,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Armor Minerals Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 26.58 and a current ratio of 26.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00.

Armor Minerals Company Profile

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

