Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.
Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
