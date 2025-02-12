Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Trading 19.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) rose 19.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 20,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 24,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
Aptose Biosciences Stock Up 35.3 %
The stock has a market cap of C$6.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
