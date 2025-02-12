Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) were down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.46. Approximately 534,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,855,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $80,820.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,756.27. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,577. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,938 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 235,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 101,640 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

