Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,072 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,878 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,072 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

