Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 112 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI opened at $753.65 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.48 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $748.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $770.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.08.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

