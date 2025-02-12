Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $954,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,798 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,144,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,150,000 after purchasing an additional 334,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after buying an additional 894,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Compass Point upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.