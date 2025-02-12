Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

