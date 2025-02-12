Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,231,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $210.97 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $198.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

NXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.