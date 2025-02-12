Apollon Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 170.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 993,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 626,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,430,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,630,000 after purchasing an additional 615,776 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 590,583.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 572,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 572,866 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,935,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,787,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,320,000 after purchasing an additional 257,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

