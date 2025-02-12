Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Short Interest Update

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOXG traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 150,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,209. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get Aoxing Pharmaceutical alerts:

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in research and development, manufacture, and distribution of narcotic, pain-management, and addiction treatment pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company's principal products include Zhongtong'an, a capsule of herbal extraction for the indication of oral and dental pain; and Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, an OTC herbal extraction for tonifying qi and empowering body, and promoting blood circulation to remove meridian obstruction, as well as Tilidine hydrochloride, an orally-absorbed synthetic narcotic analgesic tablet used in 50mg or 100mg dosage for relief of acute, moderate to severe pain, and chronic cancer-related pain.

Receive News & Ratings for Aoxing Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aoxing Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.