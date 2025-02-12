Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Declares Dividend of $0.89

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.888 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.81.

Ansell Stock Performance

Shares of ANSLY stock remained flat at $85.32 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. Ansell has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $86.00.

Ansell Company Profile

See Also

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

