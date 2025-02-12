Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Declares Dividend of $0.89

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.888 per share on Friday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.81.
Ansell Stock Performance
Shares of ANSLY stock remained flat at $85.32 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 426. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. Ansell has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $86.00.
Ansell Company Profile
