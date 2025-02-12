Anish Patel Sells 6,667 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $146,207.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,395.61. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Anish Patel sold 21,700 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $524,706.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 535,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 121,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 67,813 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,998,000. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,313,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELVN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

