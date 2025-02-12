Anish Patel Sells 6,667 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $146,207.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,395.61. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anish Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Anish Patel sold 21,700 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $524,706.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 295.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 42,012 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 535,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 121,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,164,000 after purchasing an additional 67,813 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,998,000. Finally, Patient Square Capital LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,313,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ELVN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enliven Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

