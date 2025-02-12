Angeles Wealth Management LLC Makes New $60,000 Investment in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

