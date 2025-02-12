Angeles Wealth Management LLC Invests $108,000 in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QPFF. Capital Square LLC raised its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.0587 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

