Analyzing NPK International (NPKI) & Its Competitors

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NPK International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NPK International $749.60 million $14.52 million -3.69 NPK International Competitors $4.20 billion -$101.84 million 11.83

NPK International’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NPK International. NPK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NPK International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NPK International -28.47% 5.93% 4.08% NPK International Competitors 0.92% 6.92% 4.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

80.8% of NPK International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of NPK International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NPK International has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NPK International’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NPK International competitors beat NPK International on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

NPK International Company Profile

NPK International Inc. provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America. The Industrial Solutions segment offers composite matting system rentals utilized for temporary worksite access; related site construction and services to customers in various markets, including power transmission, E&P, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries primarily in the United States and Europe; recyclable composite mats to customers worldwide; and access road construction, site planning and preparation, environmental protection, erosion control, and site restoration services. The company was formerly known as Newpark Resources, Inc. and changed its name to NPK International Inc. in December 2024. The company was incorporated in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

