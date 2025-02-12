Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$19.56

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.67.

Several research firms have commented on ACQ. National Bank Financial raised shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$18.54 on Wednesday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$429.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

