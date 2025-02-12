Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) PT at C$19.56

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.67.
Several research firms have commented on ACQ. National Bank Financial raised shares of AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC upped their target price on AutoCanada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AutoCanada from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoCanada
AutoCanada Price Performance
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AutoCanada
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.