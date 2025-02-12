Analysts Set Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target at $63.67

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTHGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASTH. Macquarie upgraded Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,685,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,995,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,413,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $39,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

