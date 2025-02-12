Analysts Set Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target at $63.67

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.67.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ASTH. Macquarie upgraded Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
Astrana Health Stock Up 3.6 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrana Health
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,685,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,748,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,966,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,995,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,413,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the third quarter worth $39,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.
Astrana Health Company Profile
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Astrana Health
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.