Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 646789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Separately, Cormark raised Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$210.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

