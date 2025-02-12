Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.81, with a volume of 646789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark raised Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Americas Silver
Americas Silver Stock Performance
About Americas Silver
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Americas Silver
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.