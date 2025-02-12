American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

American International Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. American International Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

AIG stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,532,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,575. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group has a twelve month low of $68.04 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIG. UBS Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

