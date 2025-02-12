Ameren (AEE) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Ameren to post earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $98.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ameren has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

