AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC) Short Interest Up 700.0% in January

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AlphaTime Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,896 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 7.36% of AlphaTime Acquisition worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. 3,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,526. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. AlphaTime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

