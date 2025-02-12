Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Allied Resources Price Performance
Allied Resources stock remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Allied Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company has a market cap of $649,750.00, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
Allied Resources Company Profile
