Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($2.98), with a volume of 750389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237.50 ($2.96).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 214.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 208.79. The company has a market cap of £708.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3,428.57, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Alfa has been delivering software systems and consultancy services to the global asset and automotive finance industry since 1990. Our best practice methodologies and specialised knowledge of asset finance facilitates delivery of large software implementations and highly complex business change projects.

