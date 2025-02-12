Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 10.7% – Should You Sell?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 3,020,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 30,044,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.03.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.