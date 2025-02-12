Airbnb (ABNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.
In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total value of $809,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,844,745.04. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $89,705.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,401,984.10. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,417,704 shares of company stock worth $187,654,829 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
