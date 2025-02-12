Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AC. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total transaction of C$130,246.80. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AC opened at C$18.04 on Friday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.47 and a 52 week high of C$26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

