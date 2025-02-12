ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 73.4% in January

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 73.4% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ageas SA/NV Stock Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:AGESY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.71. 1,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57.

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.1088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

