ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Shares Down 6.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ADM Energy plc traded down 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 316,782 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 521,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

ADM Energy Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £941,790.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.01.

ADM Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADM Energy plc will post -69.9999984 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADM Energy

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

