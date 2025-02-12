Adam Inzirillo Sells 80 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total transaction of $16,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,801.88. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.04. The company had a trading volume of 817,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,603. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.13 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,745,000 after buying an additional 5,193,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $269,524,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $59,206,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 299,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,559,000 after purchasing an additional 218,865 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 189,280 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.