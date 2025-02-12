abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Get abrdn National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VFL traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. abrdn National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

About abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.